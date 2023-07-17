Hot, humid and rainy in Windsor-Essex this week
The heat and humidity remains through the week, starting off with a chance of showers on Monday.
Temperatures will read in the high 20s but the humidex value will make it feel more like the low 30s.
The normal high for this time of year is about 28 C and the low around 17 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Local smoke. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 9 or very high.
Monday Night: Clearing this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.
Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
