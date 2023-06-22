Hot, humid day ahead for the capital

The stretch of hot and sunny weather continues in the capital on Thursday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C on Friday. The humidex will make it feel more like 32.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers Friday evening. The overnight low will be 19 C.

Saturday’s outlook is cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers Saturday evening.