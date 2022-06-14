Hot, humid day in store for Ottawa

There will be a couple of days of hot and humid weather in Ottawa before rain arrives later in the week.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 25 C today, but it will feel morel like 30 degrees with the humidex.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.

It will be even warmer in the capital tomorrow – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33 degrees.

The forecast for tomorrow evening calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.

It will be rainy on Thursday with showers throughout the day and a high of 29 C.