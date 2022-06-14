Hot, humid day in store for Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There will be a couple of days of hot and humid weather in Ottawa before rain arrives later in the week.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 25 C today, but it will feel morel like 30 degrees with the humidex.
A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.
It will be even warmer in the capital tomorrow – expect plenty of sunshine and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 33 degrees.
The forecast for tomorrow evening calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.
It will be rainy on Thursday with showers throughout the day and a high of 29 C.
-
Second set of gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morningPolice responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa Bluesfest gets nearly $10M from fedsOttawa Bluesfest is getting a nearly $10-million injection from the federal government ahead of its return to LeBreton Flats next month.
-
Four commercial drivers had alcohol concentrations above zero in OPP blitzOPP officers in Chatham-Kent and Lambton County found four commercial drivers with alcohol concentrations above zero.
-
'Not sort of the sexiest piece of infrastructure': $48.2M in upgrades complete at Saskatoon wastewater plantUpgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant totalling $48.2 million have been completed.
-
16-year-old stabbed by another teen at Vancouver fast-food restaurantA 16-year-old is recovering after being stabbed by another teen at a Vancouver fast-food restaurant, local police say.
-
Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie policeA dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.
-
Chance of rain threatens Calgary's beautiful bounce backFor those longing for sun, southern Alberta is entering a beautiful bounce back from the consistent rain of the past 72-hours.
-
Alleged seller charged in 2020 overdose death of London woman: LPSPolice in London have charged a Toronto man with manslaughter after what they say was a drug-related death in November 2020.
-
Michelle Rempel Garner exits Patrick Brown campaign to consider UCP leadership runMichelle Rempel Garner, a longtime Conservative MP from Calgary, says she's stepping back from the federal Conservative leadership race to consider running for Jason Kenney's job.