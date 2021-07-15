Hot, humid, hazy is the order of the day for Thursday; humidex expected to feel like the high 30s
Make sure to put sunscreen on today before heading out the door- it is expected to be a hot day.
Environment Canada is predicting a mainly sunny Thursday, morning fog will dissipate, and it is expected to be a windy morning gusting to 50 km/h.
The high will be 29 degrees, but with the himudex it will feel closer to 37.
Showers could arrive later this afternoon, but clear overnight.
The forecast for Friday is expected to be mainly cloudy a high of 25, with a small chance of showers.
The weekend looks sunny and hot- a high of 28 degrees on Saturday.
Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds- high of 29 degrees.
