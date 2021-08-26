Hot, humid, heat staying around for one more day in the capital
A scorcher again on Thursday- Environment Canada has extended the excessive heat warning for our region for one more day.
A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast, clearing early this afternoon. The high will be 32, but with humidex it will feel like 40.
Tonight the low will dip to 16 degrees.
Some reprieve set for Friday, the high expected to be 25 degrees, humidex it will feel like 27,
Showers in store for Saturday, a high of 22 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy and showers high of 26.
