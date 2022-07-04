Hot humid temperatures continue through the London region

Warm temperatures continue through the London area this week with the chance of some relief from the dryness on Tuesday.

The temperature will be slightly warmer Monday for the average high this time of year, which is 25.8 C.

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 60 percent chance of showers before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Low 21.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. High 27. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.