Hot & humid weather brings heat warning from Environment Canada, tips from Public Health Sudbury

The hot humid weather in the forecast for the next few days has prompted a heat warning from Public Health Sudbury and Districts and Environment Canada.

It's a time to keep cool and hydrated to avoid getting sick.

"Choose places to go where there is shade. Go to a splash pad or a park or a nature trail. These are great places to go during covid where there is tonnes of ventilation you can keep physical distance and you can have a lot of fun," said Jane Mantyla, a health promoter with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

CTV News visited Bell Park where we met Janelle Girard pumping up her paddle board to cool off in Ramsey Lake.

"I brought 2 bottles of water and a big jug of sunscreen and a hat so I am definitely going to get that set up before I head out," said Janelle Girard.

Public Health stresses people need to take precautions like drinking plenty of water to avoid dehydration and several heat related illnesses.

"You need to be able to get your body cooled down to stay safe. We want people to understand that heat illness occurs when your body cannot cool itself down efficiently, then you begin the feel sick," said Mantyla.

Public Health has some more timely advice; for people to check on others like vulnerable people with chronic illnesses, and the elderly, to make sure they are cool and hydrated.