Hot on the trail for hot cocoa in Barrie's downtown

Hot on the trail of hot cocoa in February?

Barrie’s downtown Winterfest kicks off on Feb. 4 and 5, just in time for the start of Downtown Barrie’s Hot Cocoa Trail.

Now in its ninth year, the Downtown Barrie BIA’s trail is a tasty way to warm up winter.

"People need any kind of excuse to get out of the house, so they come check out the ice sculptures and they go warm up with a hot chocolate," Sarah Janssen of the BIA said.

Each weekend in February, visitors can indulge in some creative hot cocoa flavours that have been crafted especially for the occasion.

The Downtown BIA asks residents to support local businesses by spending an afternoon sipping and shopping in the downtown core.

With each Hot Cocoa Trail purchase, you will earn an entry to win a Downtown Barrie prize pack.

Residents are encouraged to grab an additional entry and share their #HotCocoaTrail moment on social media. Be sure to tag @downtownbarrie and the place of purchase.

2023 Hot Cocoa Trail Locations