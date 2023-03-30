Hot sauce sold in Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec recalled due to dangerous bacteria

A flavour of hot sauce sold in three provinces and online is being recalled due to the potential presence of dangerous bacteria.

Health Canada announced Thursday it would be recalling Komera Original’s seasoned hot pepper sauce, saying it can permit the growth of the bacteria Clostridium botulinum, which can cause botulism.

“Food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” Health Canada said in a statement. “Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, including slurred speech, and a change in sound of voice, including hoarseness. Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness and paralysis.”

Health Canada adds in severe cases that botulism can be fatal.

The sauce was sold in 148 ml bottles stores in Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec, as well as online. It may have been distributed in other provinces.

If people have the hot sauce in their homes, they should throw it out or return it to the store where they purchased it.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product.

More information on the recall can be found online.