Hot Shot Basketball comes to Kitchener
Those looking to be Kitchener’s next basketball star are invited to come take their shot.
The city is hosting Hot Shot Basketball challenges at various locations and is inviting anyone from the ages of 8 to 16 to compete in the two age categories.
The winners from each challenge will go on to the championship in September.
Shooters will have a minute to score as many points as possible from different markers in and around the basketball key.
“We just wanted to get out in the various communities around our city and get kids active, get them interacting with each other, and interacting with the city again,” said Cavell Johnson, head coach of the KW Titans. “Just to experience bringing people together in the best way we could.”
The Sunday rounds were held at the Forest Heights Community Centre and Country Hills Community Centre.
