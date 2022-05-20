Hot start to Victoria Day weekend in Windsor-Essex weather

Windsor-Essex residents can expect some hot weather to start the Victoria Day long weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 30C on Friday.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, with a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/hr gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 80 near noon. Humidex 38 C.

As for tonight, it will be partly cloudy. A 30 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low 22 C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 28 C. Humidex 35 C. Saturday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Sunday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 8 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C. Tuesday night..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 12 C.

Wednesday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain. High 20 C. Wednesday night..periods of rain. Low 14 C.

Thursday..cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 21.4C and the average low is 10.1C.