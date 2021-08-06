Hot, sticky weather continues in Ottawa
The heat and humidity is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future in the Ottawa region.
On Friday, the weather will be sunny with a high of 29 C, according to Environment Canada. It's going to feel like 34 with the humidity.
On Saturday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm.
The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 34.
On Sunday, the high will be 28 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
Temperatures will stay in the high 29s heading into next week, with highs of 29 C on Monday and 28 C on Tuesday.
Fog advisory ended for Kingston area
Environment Canada has ended a fog advisory for the Kingston area.
Earlier Friday, the weather agency said local dense fog could cause hazardous driving conditions and "near-zero" visibility.
The fog along the Highway 401 between Odessa and Pittsburgh lifted, and the advisory ended shortly after 8 a.m.
