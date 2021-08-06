iHeartRadio

Hot, sticky weather continues in Ottawa

image.jpg

The heat and humidity is expected to stick around for the foreseeable future in the Ottawa region.

On Friday, the weather will be sunny with a high of 29 C, according to Environment Canada. It's going to feel like 34 with the humidity.

On Saturday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 34.

On Sunday, the high will be 28 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Temperatures will stay in the high 29s heading into next week, with highs of 29 C on Monday and 28 C on Tuesday.

Fog advisory ended for Kingston area

Environment Canada has ended a fog advisory for the Kingston area. 

Earlier Friday, the weather agency said local dense fog could cause hazardous driving conditions and "near-zero" visibility.

The fog along the Highway 401 between Odessa and Pittsburgh lifted, and the advisory ended shortly after 8 a.m.

12