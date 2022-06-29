Hot Summer Nights: Windsor firefighters hosting events in 10 city wards

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services will be hosting an annual summertime tradition at a different park in all 10 wards this summer.

Residents and visitors are invited to head to the parks for a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance to meet WFRS fire prevention staff for truck tours and fire safety tips.

The Hot Summer Nights Fun Blast 2022 events run on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, as follows:

Ward 7, Forest Glade Optimist Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, June 30 – Series Kickoff

Ward 1, Central Park, 3301 Woodland Avenue, July 7

Ward 2, Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road, July 14

Ward 3, Wigle Park, 397 Erie Street East, July 21

Ward 4, Lanspeary Park, 1250 Langlois Avenue, July 28

Ward 5, Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, August 4

Ward 6, Tranby Park, 6899 Tranby Avenue, August 11

Ward 8, Pykes Park, 5497 Lassaline Avenue, August 18

Ward 9, Captain Wilson Park, 3950 Ducharme Street, August 25

Ward 10, Remington Booster Park, 2710 Lillian Avenue, September 1

Kids can check out the fire trucks, participate in hands-on activities and ask any fire safety questions. The firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs and offering water for free to those who attend, on a first-come, first-served basis.