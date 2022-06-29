Hot Summer Nights: Windsor firefighters hosting events in 10 city wards
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services will be hosting an annual summertime tradition at a different park in all 10 wards this summer.
Residents and visitors are invited to head to the parks for a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance to meet WFRS fire prevention staff for truck tours and fire safety tips.
The Hot Summer Nights Fun Blast 2022 events run on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting, as follows:
- Ward 7, Forest Glade Optimist Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, June 30 – Series Kickoff
- Ward 1, Central Park, 3301 Woodland Avenue, July 7
- Ward 2, Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road, July 14
- Ward 3, Wigle Park, 397 Erie Street East, July 21
- Ward 4, Lanspeary Park, 1250 Langlois Avenue, July 28
- Ward 5, Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, August 4
- Ward 6, Tranby Park, 6899 Tranby Avenue, August 11
- Ward 8, Pykes Park, 5497 Lassaline Avenue, August 18
- Ward 9, Captain Wilson Park, 3950 Ducharme Street, August 25
- Ward 10, Remington Booster Park, 2710 Lillian Avenue, September 1
Kids can check out the fire trucks, participate in hands-on activities and ask any fire safety questions. The firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs and offering water for free to those who attend, on a first-come, first-served basis.