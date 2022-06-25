Hot, sunny and humid summer Saturday in Ottawa

Summer’s here and it’s going to feel like it.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sunny day with a high of 31 C with a humidex of 39.

The current high temperature record at the Ottawa Airport is 34.4 C, set in 1966. The average high for this time of the year is around 25 C.

Expect a clear sky this evening and overnight with a low of 16 C, about three degrees warmer than normal.

Clouds begin to form Sunday morning, with a strong chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm by the afternoon. Sunday’s high is also 31 C with a humidex of 39.

Monday’s outlook is much cooler, with a high of 21 C and plenty of sunshine.

Sunny conditions continue Tuesday with a high of 27 C.