Hot temperature breaks record in Saskatoon

Saskatoon saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday, while the southern half of Saskatchewan remains blanketed with heat warnings.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman, Saturday’s high of 37.5 C beat that day’s previous record of 35.6 C, set in 1906.

“Across the prairies, this has been a hotter than normal summer without question,” she said.

“We are expecting temperatures in excess of 30 C, so that warning is out for not only Saskatchewan, but also parts of Alberta and Manitoba and we’re expecting that to persist into tomorrow and potentially end tomorrow.”

She said Sunday’s forecast isn’t expected to beat the record of 33.9 C in 1961.

Hoffman said last month was the third warmest July in Saskatoon on record – that’s based on 126 years of data.

“This period of above normal temperatures will cause fuels in the area to dry and will not allow for precipitation just because of the atmospheric pattern that we’re in,” she said, making for a greater risk of wildfires.

The province is expected to see some rain in the coming days with a drop in temperature, said Hoffman.

– with files from Tyler Barrow

