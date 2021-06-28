Hot tips: How to enjoy the heat in Saskatoon while staying safe

Medavie Health Services West is reminding the public and parents that the heat wave expected to hit Saskatoon can make people sick.

“Our bodies cool themselves by sweating and allowing sweat to evaporate, you need fluids in your body to be able to sweat,” spokesperson Troy Davies said in a news release.

“We know everyone will be excited to be outside enjoying this weather, we want to ensure you do it safely.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecast afternoon high temperatures approaching 35 C this week in Saskatoon.

“Little to no reprieve from the heat is expected, as overnight lows will remain in the mid teens,” the agency says in a heat warning.

Medavie has several tips to stay safe: