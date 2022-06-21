Hot weather a concern at Kitchener encampment
Tuesday was a hot one in the Region of Waterloo, feeling close to 40 Celsius with the humidex.
Those steamy temperatures can be potentially dangerous for those living in tents at an encampment in Kitchener.
The site, at Victoria and Weber Street in the downtown core, is surrounded by asphalt and pavement. There is little to no shade from trees or buildings, and very few places to escape the heat.
Volunteers dropped off water on Tuesday and at St. John's Kitchen, located at the Working Centre, those living at the encampment could clean up and use the washroom.
However the health and safety of those living in tents remains a concern.
"I already had a fair headache today, you know, just because of the humidity," said Nick, one of the residents. "It's no good. It's not good for my productivity, I tell ya. It's, for some of the other people who are more sensitive, will really do them in."
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southwestern Ontario, saying the hot weather will continue into Wednesday.
