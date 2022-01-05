'Hot dogs for Hockey' campaign in Collingwood satisfies cravings, supports minor hockey
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Collingwood Junior A hockey team is offering a chance to satisfy hunger while simultaneously supporting minor hockey.
As of Friday, the Collingwood Blues will begin a 'Hot Dogs for Hockey' campaign, where 100 per cent of the proceeds will go towards scholarship opportunities for boys and girls minor hockey.
The drive-thru initiative will take place at the Mike Jackson GM at 5 p.m. Friday.
The team will set up a drive-thru format at different locations around Collingwood, selling hot dogs and 50/50 tickets for five dollars.
Future locations will be shared on the team's social media pages.
-
Family hatches idea for educational tourA local family is sharing its joy with the community during another period of shutdowns and restrictions.
-
Five Nunavut elders at Ottawa senior living facility test positive for COVID-19In a statement, Nunavut Minister of Health John Main said five Elders tested positive at the Embassy West Senior Living facility on Carling Avenue in Ottawa.
-
ATV goes through the ice on Lake TemiskamingAn ATV driver was lucky not to be injured after their vehicle went through the ice on Lake Temiskaming on Dec. 30.
-
‘We’re scared if it gets in’: N.B. nursing home association credits rapid testing for keeping Omicron out so farSo far, Omicron hasn’t made its way into a New Brunswick nursing home during this wave of the pandemic, according to the CEO of the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes. However, it has infected lots of nursing home workers.
-
100-year-old golf ball found in Smiths Falls, Ont. home connected to LPGA golfer Brooke HendersonTed and Marion Outerbridge bought their current home three years ago, known locally as the Keyhole House, because of its distinctive front entrance.
-
WRDSB accepting submissions to rename former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary SchoolSubmissions are now open for anyone who wants to suggest a name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo.
-
Private investigation launched in fatal Essex County collision that killed young boyThe family of Ethan Spada has retained the law firm of Greg Monforton and partners, to investigate a collision on Nov. 10, 2021 that claimed the young boy’s life.
-
ASIRT appeals for witnesses to come forward amid police shooting investigationThe Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation of the case on Dec. 31.
-
Stolen vehicle crashed, second vehicle stolen, two people arrested: Winnipeg policeTwo people are facing charges in connection to two vehicles being stolen Tuesday morning, one of which was involved in a serious crash.