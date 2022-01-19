Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare declares two new COVID-19 outbreaks

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 on units in its Emara and Tayfour buildings on Wednesday.

To date, HDGH says 18 patients and 18 staff members have tested positive on the following units in outbreak:

3 North (Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility)

Rehab 3 (Tayfour Tower)

Rehab 4 (Tayfour Tower)

2 South (Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility)

“Since the onset of this pandemic, HDGH has taken decisive and immediate action with the ever-evolving dynamics of COVID-19 in our community,” a news release from the hospital says. “The safety of our staff, physicians, visitors and our community at large, has and will remain our top priority.”

The following outbreak measures have been put in place for the units in outbreak:

Providing therapy as required in therapy rooms for patients who are asymptomatic and can wear a surgical mask during their therapy

Students may continue to attend on the units and will also be provided with N95 masks and PPE as required

N95 Masks are required when providing patient care on an outbreak unit along with consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.

Anyone with questions or concerns may submit a question online.

The hospital will provide further information as it becomes available.