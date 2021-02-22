A COVID-19 outbreak on the 3South unit at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility has been rescinded.

Three staff and five patient cases were attributed to the outbreak. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit rescinded the outbreak on Monday.

“The Executive Leadership Team would like to thank our staff, physicians, and community for their ongoing and tireless efforts to support each other, our patients, and their families through all of this,” a news release from the hospital says.

There are now no outbreaks on the HDGH campus.