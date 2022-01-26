Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare mass vaccination site now accepting walk-ins

Another COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Windsor is accepting walk-ins.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, in partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, has expanded their clinic at the Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility to welcome walk-ins.

The clinic, located at 1453 Prince Road in the City of Windsor, is open from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. This mass vaccination site provides first, second and third doses through walk-in individuals and appointments.

For booking information and additional eligibility information, visit www.wevax.ca or call 226-773-2200.

“We are very pleased that over 1200 citizens were able to visit our Vaccination Clinic to date. Vaccines continue to be our best line of defence by keeping our community safe and healthy with regards to our ongoing COVID and Omicron efforts,” said Bill Marra, president and CEO of HDGH.

COVID-19 vaccines are available through local participating pharmacies, the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination site, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, through participating healthcare providers, and at community pop-up vaccination clinics.

The Devonshire Mall vaccination centre also accepts walk-ins for first and second doses, as well as third/booster doses subject to daily capacity.

Individuals are still recommended to book an appointment in advance on wevax.ca or call 226-773-2200.