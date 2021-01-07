Windsor Regional Hospital transferred 50 patients to Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Thursday to assist with bed capacity concerns.

A news release from Windsor Regional Hospital thanking provincial healthcare partners says HDGH decanted two of its units to make room for WRH patient transfers.

“We appreciate the assistance of these amazing hospital sector colleagues for their cooperation in helping us as we work to ensure we can maintain safe and quality patient care,” said WRH president and CEO David Musyj

The patients who were transferred to HDGH are those who have completed their acute care treatment, but mostly require post-acute beds until they can be safely discharged back to their long-term care homes, WRH says.

.@WRHospital is thanking our provincial partners for stepping up to assist with continued bed capacity concerns at our 2 acute care campuses.



As of today, more than 50 patients have been transferred to our friends at @HDGHWindsor. #TogetherWeStayStronghttps://t.co/POnsWCN3Jf

There have also been five patients identified as appropriate for transfer to the London Health Sciences Centre. The hospital says these transfers are non-critical acute care patients who require further hospital treatment and supervision.

As of Wednesday, WRH had 62 in-patients admitted to hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19, with about one third requiring treatment in the hospital’s critical care facility which have reached capacity with many non-COVID patients.

“We are all committed to continue monitor our capacity needs and ensure that as a system, we work together as partners for the safety of all our patients in each of our communities,” Musyj said.