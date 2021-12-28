Hotel owner in New Liskeard shoves a camper into a snowbank to recreate a funny movie scene

Driving northern Ontario highways in winter can be long and lonely at times, so a hotel owner in Temiskaming Shores has set up an elaborate gimmick to make people laugh.

It's quite a sight to see when one drives by the Quality Inn Hotel in New Liskeard. A 32-foot camping trailer has been strategically placed so it looks like it collided with a huge snowbank.

“We carefully lifted the front and the back at the same time, walked it ahead and sat it on the snowbank, and then we used the high hoe to cover it up," said Sean Mackey, co-owner of the Quality Inn New Liskeard.

Mackey said he's a fan of National Lampoon's 'Vacation' movies and when he spotted the RV at a local business, he asked to rent it for the winter.

“We set it into a snowbank and recreated a scene from 'Christmas Vacation,' where we have cousin Eddy emptying his sewer line into our parking lot," said Mackey.

Mackey said his main goal is to give people a chuckle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the many comments he's receiving on social media, the stunt is being well received.

On Facebook, Cheryl Bakhuis wrote: “You guys are so awesome, always putting smiles on our faces.”

And, Loretta Edwards said, “Thanks for the laughs, we sure need this happiness spread out across our area.”

Mackey said he's enjoying seeing people slowing down on the highway to take a look at the scene. He also invites them to stop to take a selfie.

Mackey plans to leave the trailer and the character in place until the snow melts. He's even thinking of creating a contest to get people to predict when they'll both reach the ground.