Hotline and licensing paying off in Town of Essex

The Town Of Essex launched a dedicated hotline last month for residents to report all concerns and complaints regarding short term rentals.

So far, the hotline has received two complaints.

“So far so good,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy.

Owners of short-term rentals must have a license in order to operate in the Town of Essex.

“It's going to equal the playing field and ensure that all our short term rental owner operators are operating safely, under the same rules and same regulations,” she said.

Bondy says the town has received 94 applications and 58 have received an STRU license. She expected more, but suspects some owners may have gone on to permanent residency while others opted out of the game altogether.

A license costs $700 and is good for three years.

“If we get complaints the short-term owner/operator is dinged demerit points and at future risk of losing that license,” she said.

Bondy says many rural municipalities in Ontario are experiencing the short-term rental trend but not many are dealing with it by requiring licensing. She was recently at the Rural Ontario Municipalities Association conference where the question of licensing came up.

“The Town of Essex does but majority of municipalities, I would say 80 per cent do not,” Bondy said.

Bondy says some municipalities charge way more than $700 for a license.

Town officials say a large portion of short-term rentals are in the Colchester area.

“A lot of neighbours have fixed up their cottages to be able to do this and a lot of the neighbours are complying with things,” said Collette McDonald.

She and her husband have lived in a beach community for well over a decade and have seen the community change from no rentals to roughly 20 in a 10-12 year span.

“You don't want a lot of noise and you don't want a lot of disruptions,” McDonald said. “It's been quite a nice thing here.”

“We want more people to enjoy this spot, enjoy the wineries, enjoy Lake Erie,” said David Haas, owner of Lungovita Beach Retreat.

He sees the licensing requirement as a positive for the Town of Essex and Colchester.

“I think more rules and regulations are usually frowned upon but I think for this area, it's good,” he said. “This is a unique area and we want to attract a lot of people out here.”