Hotter-than-normal summer in the forecast for Simcoe Muskoka, expert says

As summer approaches, experts anticipate a hotter-than-average season for Simcoe and Muskoka, but while temperatures are expected to rise significantly, record-breaking heat may not be on the horizon.

According to David Phillips, Senior Climatologist with Environment Canada, June is predicted to be notably warmer than usual, with July and August following suit.

"So we will have air quality issues, we will have heat warnings because certainly, temperatures will get up into the 30s," Phillips explained.

The intensifying heat poses potential risks for vulnerable groups, such as infants and seniors.

"Elderly people don't have the circulation system and respiratory system that adults would have, so they're vulnerable. Homeless people, of course," Phillips noted.

In addition to the rising temperatures, there has been a noticeable shift in the timing of severe storms in recent years.

Dr. David Sills, executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, points out that data analysis reveals a statistical signal indicating a change in the occurrence of significant tornadoes. "When we looked at the data, there is a statistical signal showing that the big tornadoes used to occur in the spring, but now we are starting to get them in August, even into September, so that has changed."

Storms aside, moisture will be in high demand for crops to thrive and strike a balance with the hot summer days.

"That will be the big issue. Will the precipitation match the warm temperatures? Because in a warmer-than-normal summer, you need more precipitation, not less. Normal doesn't cut it," Phillips said.