Hottest temperatures of the summer set to arrive this week, heat warning in effect

Get ready for the heat and humidity as temperatures are set to soar this week.

For the first time this summer, we could hit 31 C and with the humidex, it will feel above 40 C by Friday.

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the London-Middlesex region, as well as much of Huron and Perth counties.

During an extreme heat event, deteriorating air quality is a possibility and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Tuesday is the transition day from comfortable summer weather to a blast of heat and rising humidity beginning on Wednesday.

The high Wednesday afternoon is forecast to reach 30 C and it will feel like the mid to upper 30s.

Along with the heat will come the risk of strong thunderstorms and the potential for heavy downpours.

A low-pressure system over eastern Iowa and a warm front extending from that low will move toward southern Ontario Wednesday evening.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives late Wednesday afternoon and the risk of strong thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night.

A stronger system with an associated cold front will move east across the area Friday, with the risk of strong thunderstorms late Friday evening and continuing overnight into early Saturday.

Although the cold front has the potential to spark some severe weather, it will bring cooling relief for the weekend and temperatures are set to dip back into the mid 20s