Hottest weekend of the summer in the forecast for Ottawa

The hottest days of the summer are in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend, as hot and humid weather moves into the region.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario.

"A two-day heat event is expected Saturday and Sunday," the weather agency said in a statement.

"Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s or low 30s with minimum temperatures in the low 20s, bringing little relief from the heat. Humidex values are expected to reach the high 30s to low 40s."

Environment Canada's forecast calls for highs of 31 C on Saturday and 33 C on Sunday. With the humidex, it will feel like 41 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday's high of 33 C would be the hottest temperature recorded in Ottawa so far this year. The previous high was 31.4 C set back on June 26.

The warmest humidex recorded in Ottawa this summer was 39 degrees on July 20.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few clouds in Ottawa tonight, with a low of 17 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 41 C. Saturday night will be clear with a low of 20 C.

Sunday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, high 33 C.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 23 C.

The record for warmest temperatures are 35.1 C on August. 6 and 34.2 C on Aug. 7, both in 2001.