Hourly updates of Thursday's storm across Alberta

With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.

Josh Classen at 9:40 p.m.:

The storm system has now moved off to the NE of Edmonton and will continue to track away from the city. The severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the city and surrounding areas. No further storminess is expected in the city tonight.

Storms (severe in some spots) will continue in east-central Alberta tonight. We also have some storms in the Whitecourt region that will track move northeast this evening and overnight.

This will be the final update to this article. Thank you for following along.

Josh Classen at 9:15 p.m.:

The worst of the storm is moving out of the NE end of Edmonton. Fort Saskatchewan and area are next in line for the torrential downpours.

If you live in south Edmonton, you were mostly missed by the storm, with only a few spots getting some rain. The severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Edmonton will likely be ended soon.

That storm passing through #yeg right now! Wow!! #yeg #yegweather #yegwx pic.twitter.com/DLa1YR65cA

Josh Classen at 9:00 p.m.:

As the storm rips across Edmonton, most areas are just getting torrential downpours and some wind. A few areas are reporting small pea-sized hail. AND...it probably won't get more severe than that. Again, it's still looking like most areas should get about 30 min of nasty weather before conditions improve.

Josh Classen at 8:45 p.m.:

Storm will push across the city of Edmonton with heavy rain, strong wind gusts and possibly some pockets of hail. Most areas will only get intense rainfall. The storm should last for approximately 30 min for any given area, although it may not rain AS HEAVILY for that entire duration.

Josh Classen at 8:30 p.m.:

The city of Edmonton and surrounding areas are now under a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING. The storms are moving ENE at approx 30 km/h. Torrential downpours are the primary threat, along with strong wind gusts. Pockets of hail are possible as well.

Josh Classen at 8:05 p.m.:

Severe storms in the Stony Plain/Spruce Grove region are moving ENE at about 30 km/h.

These storms are capable of producing toonie to ping pong ball-sized hail, downpours and strong wind gusts. It is likely that at least western and northwestern parts of Edmonton will get hit by these storms over the course of the next hour or two.

Also - here's the latest on the severe weather alerts. All of the tornado watches have been ended. Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches remain in effect.

Josh Classen at 7:15 p.m.:

A severe storm just west of Stony Plain is slowly tracking northeast. Toonie to ping pong ball-sized hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts are the main threats. That storm is part of a broken line of showers and storms heading NE. The nastiest storm (pink cell in the radar image) will likely miss the city (or at least the vast majority of it. But, Stony Plain and areas just north and NW of Edmonton could be in for quite the storm over the next few hours.

The concern for the city of Edmonton is the southern edge of that line. As it gradually inches further east, there is still the potential it could move into the city later this evening.

So...as I said at 6:30 - there's no imminent threat of a storm over the city. But, we're still not completely "out of the woods."

I'll continue to monitor the situation and send another update in an hour or so.

Josh Classen at 6:30 p.m.:

Thunderstorms continue to hit some areas SE of Edmonton and to the west near Lake Wabamun. However, aside from a few scattered showers, the city has been missed and MIGHT get missed altogether.

A severe thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect. However, the risk looks much lower than just an hour or two ago. IF we're going to get anything, it'll be later this evening as the line of storms from Drayton Valley to Onoway moves ENE. It appears that may slip past the city, though. We'll continue to monitor the situation. But, there is no imminent threat of severe weather at this point.

Oyen AB #abstorm @weathernetwork ping pong to golf ball pic.twitter.com/MZlL0sk4fm

Josh Classen at 5:40 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect for the city of Edmonton. Right now, the storms "of concern" are just SE of the city and seem to be spinning back towards the NNW, potentially getting closer to Edmonton over the next hour. Those two storms near Hay Lakes are not severe as of now but may be producing some small hail and are definitely dropping heavy rain.

The severe storms near Seba Beach will slowly move NE, and most of that should pass north of Edmonton.

Here are the latest advisories, including Tornado WATCHes for the areas in grey (including Red Deer and Calgary).

Josh Classen at 4:55 p.m.:

The tornado warning for areas just west of Calgary has ENDED and has been replaced by a severe thunderstorm WARNING.

Isolated storms continue to close in on the Edmonton region and surrounding areas with the threat of severe storms continuing through this evening.

Possible Tornado Alert Ended Jul07 455PM Rocky View #44 https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado

RCMP confirm to CTV News that the storm damaged approximately six to nine homes. Officers from Olds, Sundre, and Didsbury deployed to check on area residents, with everyone accounted for.

Josh Classen at 4:35 p.m.:

A tornado WARNING has been issued for a storm just northwest of Calgary. The storm may be producing a tornado and is 15 km south of Cochrane, heading east at 20 km/h.

The storm that I mentioned earlier (west of Millet) has now been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm WARNING as it is likely producing up to toonie-sized hail and heavy downpours. That storm is moving north at 20 km/h towards Devon and the Edmonton region.

Possible Tornado Alert Jul07 430PM Take necessary precautions. Rocky View #44 https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado

Josh Classen at 4:20 p.m.:

It's still a non-severe storm. But, we're keeping an eye on this cell west of Millet heading north towards the west end of the Edmonton region. We'll have more on all of this activity on CTV News Edmonton tonight at 5, 6 & late night at 11:30 p.m.

Josh Classen at 3:55 p.m.:

A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for a storm west of Drayton Valley heading towards Drayton Valley. It is likely producing hail, as well as heavy downpours. Radar indicates this storm may also be possible of producing a tornado.

Another storm further west is has also turned severe with large hail likely.

The tornado warning has ENDED for the storm south of Sundre although that area just west of Olds continues to get pummeled with heavy rain and likely hail. The area is now under a severe thunderstorm WARNING.

Possible Tornado Alert Ended Jul07 356PM Mountain View County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado

Josh Classen at 3:30 p.m.:

A Severe thunderstorm WATCH is now in effect for the City of Edmonton and regions to the north towards Athabasca and east towards Vegreville. This alert area will likely continue to be expanded further east this evening.

A WATCH means there is the potential for storms to turn severe. However, it remains important to note that most areas within that "watch zone" will not get severe weather. At this point, we don't have exact timing or location details for storms within the WATCH.

Severe Thunderstorm WARNINGs remains in effect for storms south of Edson, near Rocky Mountain House and just NW of Barrhead. All of those storms are moving NE and producing heavy downpours as well as hail.

A Tornado WARNING remains in effect for areas SE of Sundre (where there has already been a tornado).

A Tornado WATCH remains in effect for the areas in grey on the map including the city of Red Deer.

Another funnel wrapping up on the storm east of Bergen 3:31pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/rkbWPLqtHd

New FUNNEL CLOUD. Hwy 766 and BergennRoad looking west 3:30pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/ImD2wlXZmf

Josh Classen at 3 p.m.:

A tornado WATCH is in effect for the areas in grey on the map. This means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that might produce a tornado.

A tornado WARNING remains in effect for a storm about 10 km south of Sundre. A tornado has been spotted near Bergen, and the storm is slowly moving ENE but remains a long way away from the QE2.

*** It's important to remember that most areas under a WATCH will not see any severe weather, but have the POTENTIAL for severe storms. Be aware of your surroundings, and stay tuned to weather alerts as they develop. The main threat of severe weather remains over areas south of the Edmonton region. The city sits on the northern end of the risk zone, and while severe storms are possible, they are far from guaranteed.

Josh Classen at 2:37 p.m.:

A tornado WARNING has been issued for areas near Sundre, and storm-chaser Kyle Brittain is in the area reporting a tornado touchdown near Bergen, just south of Sundre. The storm is SLOWLY moving NNE. People in that area should immediately seek shelter.

Possible Tornado Alert Jul07 239PM Take necessary precautions. Mountain View County https://t.co/L8ht6OCtPQ #ABemerg #ABtornado

Josh Classen at 2:30 p.m.:

The Severe Thunderstorm WATCH area has extended further north to include Whitecourt/Mayerthorpe, Edson, Evansburg and areas just west of Edmonton, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. The city of Edmonton still isn't under an advisory. But, that may change later this afternoon as the storms continue to develop.

Josh Classen at 2:15 p.m.:

A small non-severe thunderstorm SW of Edmonton is moving NNE and should slide through western parts of the Edmonton metro region. The primary risk for powerful and possibly severe storms remains late this afternoon and early this evening.

A severe storm has developed west of Olds and is moving NE toward Bowden and Innisfail. Heavy rain and large hail are the main threats from this storm cell.

Another severe storm south of Edson is also likely producing hail as well as heavy downpours. This storm is moving also moving NE.

Cory Edel at 11:45 a.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has now been issued by Environment Canada for areas just south and southwest of Edmonton.

Drayton Valley and Wetaskiwin are included in this watch area which extends south to the U.S. border. Conditions continue to ripen, with severe thunderstorms becoming more likely as we get into the late afternoon and evening.

Although Edmonton is not included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, that could change as storms start to develop and storm threat and path becomes clearer.

Remember, the dangers of severe thunderstorms include lightning, strong damaging winds and hail, along with heavy localized rain. In extreme cases, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. If you find yourself in a situation with large storm clouds moving in, best to head inside until they pass through the area.

There is a saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors," a reminder that conditions could be changing quite quickly. Stay informed with us as we continue to follow this developing weather situation over Edmonton and central Alberta.

Cory Edel at 8 a.m.:

We're kicking off this Thursday with sun and cloud, seemingly quiet, but there is a good chance that will change as we head into the afternoon.

Today's weather conditions are favourable for the development of potentially severe thunderstorms through central areas of Alberta, including Edmonton.

These storms could produce large hail, strong wind and localized heavy rainfall.

With severe thunderstorms, there is also potential for tornado development. These storm cells could see some good rotation, and with that rotation and low level shear, the risk for tornadoes will be present later today. The greatest risk for this is south of the city, as Edmonton will be on the north-eastern edge of the severe storm risk area.

As far as timing, we will start to see some of these storms kick up off the foothills and pull to the northeast through the afternoon. For Edmonton, it's looking like we see the risk of the storms around the supper hour into the mid evening, about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are heading to the Edmonton Elks game tonight or have outdoor activities planned, it will be a good idea to be prepared to change your plans with this potentially fast-changing weather.

The storms will likely continue to pull to the east and northeast areas of the province later tonight and into the early morning hours. We will be keeping an eye on this developing severe-weather situation and follow up with any severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Join us on CTV News at 5 and 6 with Josh Classen as he tracks the development of these storms.