Erie Shores HealthCare is reducing its COVID-19 Assessment Centre hours as the number of people getting tested in the region declines.

The new hours at the testing centre in Leamington are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. The change will take effect Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The first half-hour of each day, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. are for ESHC’s pre-surgical patients exclusively.

As is the case provincially, appointments are required for tests. Walk-ins won’t be accepted. Appointments can be made by visiting the ESHC website and following the links to book: https://www.erieshoreshealthcare.ca/. People can also call 519-326-2373 ext. 4263 to book over the phone.

According to provincial directives, you should only be tested if:

You have COVID-19 related symptoms

You have been identified as a close contact of a known COVID-19 case by a Public Health Unit, or through the COVID-19 app

You work in a facility where there is an outbreak as identified by Public Health

You are eligible for testing as part of a Ministry of Health or Ministry of Long-Term Care initiative (i.e., before a surgical procedure, visiting long-term care)

The test takes about five minutes per person and results take about four days to be returned. People are being advised to bring and wear their mask.

Windsor Regional Hospital also reduced the hours at its Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre.