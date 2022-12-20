Hours-long bus waits, frozen SkyTrain doors: B.C. snowstorm's transit impacts

BC Transit announced Tuesday morning it was suspending service for all 26 bus routes it operates in the Central Fraser Valley, including the Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz-Harrison transit systems.

“Our operating company is working hard to resume service and BC Transit appreciates your patience during this time,” BC Transit wrote on Twitter.

TransLink has not suspended services for Metro Vancouver, but is asking people to avoid travelling when possible.

“Minimal bus services are available in some areas, particularly parts of Vancouver, the North Shore, and Burnaby,” Translink wrote in a winter advisory.

The operator says those using transit should build in extra travel time, and some commuters tell CTV News they faced hours-long delays.

“I need to get home, I was coming from work, right? I get off at 5:30 a.m.” said Ross, a man waiting for a bus on Kingsway. “I waited for two hours, nothing.”

Another woman decided to head home and give up her plan to transit to work.

“I just decided it wasn’t worth it for me to get to work, because taking the buses and trains, they take so long to get to where they have to go.”

Many would like to see the City of Vancouver and TransLink take more proactive measures when snow is in the forecast – though the most recent storm delivered twice as much snow as expected.

TransLink says it’s taking nearly a dozen extra measures in order to keep transit moving, including running buses with tire socks on mountainous bus routes, ramping up staffing, and utilizing de-icing mechanisms.

Cellphone video taken by CTV's Tanya Boguski from within a SkyTrain shows ice and frost completely covering the windows and door openings. One of the train’s doors wouldn’t close due to the cold.

Driving in the snowy conditions is not recommended either.

The province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure released a statement Tuesday morning urging drivers to avoid travel due to heavy snow.

At least 25 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Greater Vancouver area, according to the ministry, and Environment Canada forecasts more snow is coming.