Hours-long closure on Metro Vancouver highway after flatbed truck loses load

All lanes in one direction of a Metro Vancouver highway were blocked for several hours Tuesday afternoon after a flatbed truck lost its load.

DriveBC posted a warning at about 12:45 p.m. to those taking Highway 91 westbound after the Alex Fraser Bridge. All lanes were blocked and debris from the back of the truck was spread across several of them.

It appeared an ambulance and a fire truck were on scene, but it's unclear if anyone was injured.

The road was reopened around 3:15 p.m.