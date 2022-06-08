Hours-long police standoff in Victoria ends with man in custody
A man is in hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and a mental health assessment following an hours-long standoff with police in Victoria.
Officers were called to an apartment in the 2500-block of Quadra Street Tuesday afternoon for a man in a mental health crisis who was said to be at risk of becoming violent.
Police say the man refused to speak with them, and barricaded himself inside the unit.
After attempting to negotiate with the man for several hours, members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team used a loud distraction device and irritant gas to gain entry to the unit, but say the man came at the officers with improvised weapons.
Police used rubber bullets to subdue the man and eventually take him into custody about five and a half hours after first being called to the apartment.
The case remains under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
-
City creates fund to help accelerate growth of tech and innovation sectorThe City of Calgary is investing $4 million to create a fund to accelerate the growth of the local tech and innovation sector.
-
Cultural and religious days of significance added to EPSB calendarThe Edmonton Public School board has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year that will include additional days off for cultural and religious days of significance that were not previously observed.
-
Search underway after unoccupied speedboat found drifting near VancouverCrews from several different agencies descended on the waters off downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon after an unoccupied boat was discovered drifting with keys in its ignition.
-
North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luckWhen cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her. For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.
-
'Outraged and distraught': Reaction to disabled B.C. woman’s approval for medically-assisted deathA B.C. woman speaking out about “deathcare” being easier to access than adequate healthcare is sending shockwaves throughout the country, with many saying her experience is a potent example of the slippery slope of expanding access to MAiD.
-
How a New Brunswick chef imports gourmet goose fat from FranceIf you've ever wanted a gourmet French fry, you need to see chef Thane Mallory at Gulliver's World Café in the Village of Gagetown, N.B.
-
Fire crews battle two 'significant' blazes Wednesday eveningThe city said firefighters dealt with two "significant" fires Wednesday evening.
-
Former Canuck Gino Odjick's plaque unveiled at BC Sports Hall of FameOne of the most recognizable and beloved athletes in the history of British Columbia has officially taken his place amongst the province’s all-time sporting greats – and he did it as honoured dignitaries chanted his name.
-
'Living Below the Line': Play offers new look at mental health, disabilities and homelessnessA new play in Waterloo Region depicts life below the poverty line, by sharing real stories of struggle, resilience and hope.