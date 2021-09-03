House considered a 'complete loss' after fire in River-Osborne area
A house in Winnipeg’s River-Osborne area is considered a total loss following a fire on Thursday night.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the fire at an empty house on Mayfair Avenue just after 10:40 p.m.
When fire crews got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire with smoke and flames coming from the home.
Firefighters initially attacked the flame from outside the home. Once conditions improved, they tried to fight the fire from inside the house, but were quickly forced out due to the level of damage.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 12:45 a.m. but remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
According to the City of Winnipeg, there are no damage estimates at this time; however, the house, which was previously damaged in a 2018 fire, is considered a “complete loss.”
Mayfair Avenue between River Avenue and Main Street was closed to traffic but has since been reopened.
- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.
