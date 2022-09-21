House destroyed following Walker Road fire, no injuries reported

Terry Venables was awakened by the sounds of fire trucks Wednesday morning.

“Oh yeah, I didn't get back to sleep cause it was really loud,” she told CTV News.

The first crew arrived to the scene on Walker Road near Ontario Street with smoke showing from the road.

“They made entry for primary search fire tack,” said district Chief Chris Revenberg. “Were able to clear the basement and the first floor but were unable to get to the second floor due to fire conditions.”

Shortly after clearing the building fire broke through the roof. After discovering no one was inside the home, Windsor Fire settled into a defensive battle with the flames.

An aerial attack was not immediately possible because of power lines at the front and back of the home.

“Contacted Enwin. At that time they would have to take out four to six blocks of power so they decided to allow the roof to burn through,” said Revenberg.

Firefighters secured the homes next door while continuing to hose the burning house. As the morning progressed Enwin crews were able to isolate one block shutting down power to businesses.

“Sent all my guys home and I'm sure they were happy about getting another day off,” said Mike Constantine, owner of LaSalle Millwork and Cabinets. “It's unfortunate, but hopefully everybody got out of the house safe. That's the main concern.”

Fire officials say no one was injured. A witness tells CTV News that the home has been vacant for about a month.

The power was cut at around 9 a.m. Windsor fire elevated their tower shortly thereafter which allowed them to finish off the fire in about 30 minutes.

An excavator was brought in Wednesday afternoon to knock down exposed walls on the second floor and secure the safety of the neighbours.

When asked what the estimated damage would be, Revenberg said, “whatever a two-storey duplex is selling for this time. It's definitely completely wrote off.”