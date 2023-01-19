House explosion in Kitchener, Ont. sends 2 adults, 2 children to hospital

Fire tape surrounds a Kitchener townhouse complex after an overnight explosion that sent four people to hospital and displaced several others.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to a house explosion in the area of Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two children were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while a man and woman were transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The blast blew out the home's windows and doors and scattered debris across the yard. Neighbouring units also suffered significant structural damage, police say.

Lincoln Jeffries lives in the complex and says he heard a rumble before another family member yelled at him to grab his young son.

“[I went into] just instant dad mode,” Jeffries said. “Sprinted out the door, didn’t think about jackets – nothing.”

Kristopher Chisholm, who lives nearby, says he heard a woman scream and rushed outside.

“I saw glass on the street, part of the screen on the other side of the street, so I instantly, I think, ‘something blew up,’” Chisholm said.

“It’s terrible, you don’t want to see any family go through something like that,” said Ken Szewczyk, who lives in a townhouse about 100 yards from the explosion site. “And from what we’re seeing, how many ambulances – I think it was four or five – and how the people were being put into the ambulances, it didn’t look too good.”

NEIGHBOURS RUSH TO HELP

Neighbours say in the moments that followed the explosion, the son of another nearby resident rushed in to try and help people trapped inside.

“It’s pretty traumatizing for him to go in, but he was able to pull a young person out of the building,” Szewczyk said.

“He tried to go upstairs, from what he was telling me. The smoke was so bad. You could hear another female voice screaming from upstairs to get out. He couldn’t go up, so he had to come back out.”

Szewczyk said another neighbour ran to the fire station at the end of Elm Ridge Drive to notify crews of the emergency.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Waterloo regional police, Kitchener Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

“Kitchener utilities is on-site as well as TSSA [Technical Standards and Safety Authority] and they have assured me just now that the utility itself is safe and is not the suspected cause of the explosion,” said Kitchener Fire Chief Robert Gilmore.

NEIGHBOURS TO RETURN HOME SOON

A Grand River Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter to people displaced by the explosion in the immediate aftermath.

The Red Cross has also confirmed it i providing food and lodging.

Kitchener Fire says everyone who was evacuated will be able to return home by Thursday night, with the exception of those living in the unit that exploded.