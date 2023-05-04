House fire at single-family residence in northwest Calgary

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in northwest Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze, at 191 Edendale Way N.W., was called in just before 3 p.m., a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

The structure was a single-family residence. Smoke and flames were showing when crews arrived.

One resident, who was outside the house at the time, experienced minor smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital by a family member, a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson said.

There was significant damage to the home and structure was compromised, meaning it wasn't safe for firefighters to enter.

There was some damage to one neighbouring home.

Fire investigators believe the blaze started inside the house.

Crews remain on scene, fighting hot spots.