House fire causes $200,000 damage in Wallaceburg

Chatham-Kent Fire Department logo on a fire engine in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Chatham-Kent fire officials say working smoke alarms helped everyone get out safely in a house fire in Wallaceburg.

Firefighters from Wallaceburg and Chatham responded to the blaze at 129 Bruce Street at 12:27 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire officials say damage is listed at $200 000 and the cause is accidental.

There were no reported injuries.

