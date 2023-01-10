iHeartRadio

House fire causes $600,000 damage on Crawford Avenue


A late night fire broke out on Crawford Avenue on Jan. 9, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Damage is estimated at $600,000 after a house fire just west of the downtown area.

An investigator has been called to the 400 block of Crawford Avenue.

Crews were on scene for several hours after first being called just before 9 p.m. on Monday.

There were no injuries. 

Windsor police have concluded their investigation into the blaze and have determined the fire was accidental. 

