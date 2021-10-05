iHeartRadio

House fire closes Northbound Hwy 11 in Oro-Medonte

Firefighters at a house fire near Hwy 11 and Line 14 in Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Mon. Oct. 4, 2021 (Sam Hossack/Sam Hossack Media)

A house fire in Oro-Medonte has closed a stretch of Highway 11.

Provincial Police said Monday night that northbound lanes were blocked at Line 14.

Pictures from the scene show firefighters dousing a home with water.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

Northbound lanes were still closed approaching midnight.

