House fire contained in Dartmouth, N.S., injuries and damage unknown

A Halifax Fire truck is seen in this undated photograph.

A house fire in Dartmouth, N.S., has been contained, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Fire crews received a report of a structure fire on Belmont Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, crews quickly contained the fire, which also caused damage to a neighbouring home.

The investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing, including whether there were any injuries and the extent of the damage.

