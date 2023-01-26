House fire displaces family of four in Moncton, N.B.
A family of four is staying in emergency housing after a fire destroyed their home in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday night.
The Moncton Fire Department responded to the blaze on Timberway Lane around 11:30 p.m.
Acting Platoon Chief James Rooney says when crews arrived the two-storey house was engulfed in flames.
A couple and their two teenage children made it out safely.
Rooney says crews fought the fire from the outside of the home but it was too severe to go in.
The home is on the outskirts of the city, so water had to be shuttled in with the help of a water tanker from Dieppe, N.B.
Twenty firefighters from four Moncton stations got the fire under control within an hour.
Rooney says the home was significantly damaged and is now “uninhabitable.”
He says the fire and its cause are under investigation by his department and the RCMP.
The Canadian Red Cross says it is helping the family with a place to stay and emergency purchases like food, clothing and othet basics.
The organization says no injuries have been reported.
