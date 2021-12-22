House fire forces road closures in Winnipeg's North End

A Wednesday morning house fire in Winnipeg’s North End has forced road closures in the area.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire in the 400 block of College Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and began to attack the fire from inside the house. However, conditions started to deteriorate, so firefighters were forced to transition to a different strategy and fight the flames from outside the home.

Firefighters are still on the scene at this time and are expected to remain throughout the morning.

Everyone inside the house got out before crews arrived, and residents of a neighbouring home were also temporarily evacuated. No one was hurt.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services helped the displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time; however, the house is likely a total loss.

Due to this fire, College Avenue is closed between Salter Street and Andrews Street.

Powers Street is also closed between Mountain Avenue and Boyd Avenue.

Roads will reopen once crews complete their work at the scene. Once the roads are open, drivers are urged to use caution as the water used to extinguish the fire will be frozen. The city is monitoring the conditions and will apply sand and de-icing agents if required.