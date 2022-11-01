iHeartRadio

House fire in Fontainebleau area causes $450,000 damage


House fire on Princess Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say there was $450,000 in damage after a house fire in the Fontainebleau area.

Crews responded to the 2400 block of Princess Avenue near Tecumseh Road East around 7p.m. on Monday.

The cause was listed as accidental.

Fire posted on social media that there were no injuries, but several people displaced.

