House fire in Forest Heights displaces four

Four people escaped from a house on fire in southeast Calgary on Monday night, and quick action by firefighters prevented the blaze from getting worse.

When firefighters arrived at 47 Street S.E. in Forest Heights, smoke was coming out of the home.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the flames, but not before the fire had spread from the kitchen to the attic.

One patient was assessed by EMS on the scene for minor injuries and released.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time, checking for hot spots.

The fire department says the fire was started from a cooking incident, and the residents will have to find another place to stay for now.