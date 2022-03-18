House fire in Pinkneys Point, N.S. claims the life of one person; RCMP investigating

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after a house fire claimed the life of one person in Pinkneys Point, N.S.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, police and fire services responded to a house fire on Melbourne Road. The home was fully engulfed by the time RCMP arrived.

According to police, two residents of the home – a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man – were located at another residence. RCMP do not believe the two were in the home when the fire started.

A third resident was unaccounted for.

Once the fire was extinguished, police say human remains were located inside the home. No other details about the remains were provided by police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).