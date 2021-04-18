House fire in River Heights

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battled a single-story house fire on Sunday.

WFPS said they responded to reports of a fire in the 1300 block of Mathers Bay East, in the South River Heights neighbourhood just before 10 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house and launched an offensive attack.

The fire was declared under control a short time later at 10:14 a.m.

WFPS said all of the residents managed to get out before fire crews arrived and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available.