House fire in Shelburne deemed suspicious in nature

Police are investigating a fire at an abandoned house in Amaranth Township late this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a structure on the 7th line this afternoon. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

OPP say there were no injuries reported and that nobody was home at the time of the fire. The house is a total loss.

While the investigation is ongoing, early signs have led police to deem the fire suspicious in nature.