House fire in Vaughan, Ont. sends two people to hospital: paramedics

Fire officials are investigating after a blaze at a home in Vaughan sent two people to hospital on Tuesday afternoon, including one with life-altering injuries.

Crews were called to a residence on Glen Shields Avenue, in the area of Dufferin and Centre streets, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

They arrived and encountered heavy smoke and flames on the second floor of the house.

Fire officials said crews removed a male on the second floor without vital signs. They performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was transported to the hospital with life-altering injuries.

York Region paramedics said they also transported a second victim from the home but did not provide their condition.

The fire has been knocked down.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to help with the investigation.