House fire in Winnipeg's West Kildonan area caused by candle
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A house fire in Winnipeg’s West Kildonan area on Monday was caused by the improper use of a candle, according to the City of Winnipeg.
The fire began just before 4:20 p.m. at a bungalow in the 400 block of Leila Avenue.
When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and attacked the fire from inside the house. The fire was declared under control at 4:50 p.m.
Everyone inside the house got out before firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.
The city does not have any damage estimates at this time, but said the fire was accidental and caused by a candle.
The city reminds Winnipeggers to be cautious when using candles and to follow the following safety tips:
- Don’t leave a lit candle unattended;
- Use approved, non-combustible candle holders and put them on firm, non-slip surfaces;
- Don’t put lit candles in drafty areas;
- Extinguish a candle once it has burned down to within two inches of its holder or base;
- Keep candles away from anything that could be flammable;
- Keep wicks trimmed to half an inch and remove excess wax before storing; and
- Keep candles, matches and lighters out of the reach of kids.
-
B.C. family doctor shortage impacting 911 service and ambulance waitsThe ongoing family doctor shortage in British Columbia is putting pressure on emergency departments battling multiple public health emergencies.
-
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over OilersVladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
SAIT hosts national men's soccer championships for first time since 1989For the second time in their history, the SAIT Trojans are hosting the men's national soccer championship.
-
-
Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the NetherlandsA retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.
-
After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stageAfter two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.
-
'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.
-
BC Liberal leadership candidate not backing down on 'token diversity' commentA BC Liberal leadership candidate who commented on so-called "token diversity" in the NDP isn't backing down, despite being criticized for minimizing the impact of people of colour in politics.
-
'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based eventCOVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts after a recent spike that followed a faith-based event in October and has led to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.