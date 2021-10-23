House fire in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood
Editorial Producer - CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
Simon Stones
Four people were assessed by paramedics after a fire broke out in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood on Friday night.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said they responded to reports of a fire in the 1600 block of William Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
An offensive attack was launched after crews arrived and found smoke coming a single-family bungalow.
The fire was declared under control about an half hour later.
Everyone inside the home got out before firefighters arrived, with the four individuals not requiring transportation to the hospital after being assessed by first responders.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates were available.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
-
Crew members rescued as container ship burns off B.C. coastA container ship is burning in the waters south of Victoria on Saturday, hours after the vessel dropped 40 shipping containers into the ocean west of Vancouver Island.